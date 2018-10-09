The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 7, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp

2. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

3. Solo: A Star Wars Story

4. Ocean’s 8

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

6. Hotel Transylvania 3

7. Leave No Trace

8. Three Identical Strangers

9. The First Purge

10. Hocus Pocus

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Leave No Trace

2. Three Identical Strangers

3. A Prayer Before Dawn

4. Loving Pablo

5. Black ’47

6. Hereditary

7. Gotti

8. RBG

9. McQueen

10. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One

__

