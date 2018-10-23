Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

October 23, 2018
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 21, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp

2. Hotel Transylvania 3

3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

4. Skyscraper

5. John Carpenter’s Halloween

6. Ocean’s 8

7. Solo: A Star Wars Story

8. The Spy Who Dumped Me

9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

10. Hocus Pocus

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hotel Artemis

2. Eighth Grade

3. Galveston

4. Three Identical Strangers

5. Leave No Trace

6. Hereditary

7. Hearts Beat Loud

8. Loving Pablo

9. Beirut

10. PEACE: An Element Audiovisual Project

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

