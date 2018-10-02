The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 30, 2018:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. NBA 2K19, 2K
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
7. iSchedule, HotSchedules
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Earth Impact, Nicolas Schulz
10. Afterlight 2, Afterlight Collective, Inc
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. imo video calls and chat HD, Baby Penguin
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4.. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
5 Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Snake VS. Colors, Crazy Labs
8. Wind Rider!, Voodoo
9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google, Inc.
10. Hooked Inc: Fisher Tycoon, Lion Studios
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. XtraMath, XtraMath
5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited
6. NBA 2K19, 2K
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
9. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
2. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Happy Glass, Lion Studios
5. Fortnite, Epic Games
6. Hooked Inc: Fisher Tycoon, Lion Studios
7. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.
8. Tornado.io!, Voodoo
9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
10. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
