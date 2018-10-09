Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

October 9, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 7, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Advertisement

3. NBA 2K19, 2K

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

10. Earth Impact, Nicolas Schulz

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. The ACE Family, Austin Mcbroom

9. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. XtraMath, XtraMath

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. NBA 2K19, 2K

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

6. Fortnite, Epic Games

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Tornado.io!, Voodoo

9. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

10. Helix Jump, Voodoo

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska