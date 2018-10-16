Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

October 16, 2018 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 14, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. NBA 2K19, 2K

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Candy Crush Friends Saga, King

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

8. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

9. McDonald’s, McDonald’s USA

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. XtraMath, XtraMath

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Who’s Your Daddy??, Kalippoo Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. NBA 2K19, 2K

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Candy Crush Friends Saga, King

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

4. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

7. Line Puzzle: String Art, BitMango

8. Hole.io, Voodoo

9. Fortnite, pic Games

10. Helix Jump, Voodoo

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1