Timberlake postpones NYC show due to bruised vocal cords

October 24, 2018 5:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake says he is postponing his Wednesday night concert in New York City because his vocal cords are “severely bruised.”

The pop star writes on Instagram that under doctor’s orders he must postpone his show at Madison Square Garden. He performed at the famed venue on Monday night.

Timberlake says he has rescheduled the MSG concert for January 31, which is his 38th birthday. He writes, “I’m going to make this up to you.”

This story corrects the spelling of vocal cords.

