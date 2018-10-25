On Oct. 25, 1962, author John Steinbeck was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature.

Also in 1964, The Rolling Stones made their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” So many people complained that Sullivan said he’d never invite them back, but they made another appearance in 1965.

In 1966, actor Burt Reynolds and actress Judy Carne divorced. They had married in 1963.

In 1973, John Lennon sued the U.S. government for allegedly using surveillance against him in connection with his deportation case.

In 1982, Bob Newhart returned to TV in another sitcom with the debut of “Newhart” on CBS.

In 1991, rock promoter Bill Graham died in a helicopter crash after a Huey Lewis concert in Concord, California. He was 60.

In 1992, entertainer Roger Miller died of cancer in Los Angeles at age 65. He’s best known for the hit song “King Of The Road.”

In 1993, actor Vincent Price died. He was 82.

In 1995, singer Cliff Richard was knighted by Queen Elizabeth. Richard reportedly was the favorite singer of the Queen Mother.

In 1996, singer Paula Abdul married sportswear designer Brad Beckerman in Los Angeles. She filed for divorce 17 months later.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Marion Ross is 90. Singer Helen Reddy is 77. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 74. Singer Taffy Danoff of Starland Vocal Band is 74. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 71. Actor Brian Kerwin is 69. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 62. Actress Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 61. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 60. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 57. Actress Tracy Nelson (“Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 55. Actor Michael Boatman (“The Good Wife,” ”Spin City”) is 54. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) is 54. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 50. Comedian Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ”The Daily Show”) is 49. Actor Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) is 48. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 48. Actress Persia White (“Girlfriends”) is 48. Country singer Chely (SHEL’-ee) Wright is 48. Classical violinist Midori is 47. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) is 47. Actor Mehcad (muh-CAD’) Brooks (“Supergirl,” ”Desperate Housewives”) is 38. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 37. Singer Katy Perry is 34. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 34. Singer Ciara is 33. Actress Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 30.

