On Oct. 24, 1957, singer-actor Bing Crosby married Kathy Grant.

In 1960, Neil Sedaka recorded the single “Calendar Girl.”

In 1962, James Brown’s “Live At The Apollo” album was recorded. It sold more than one million copies.

In 1969, actor Richard Burton bought then-wife Elizabeth Taylor a million-dollar diamond necklace that weighed almost 70 carats. It was, at the time, the world’s most expensive diamond.

In 1973, the TV program “Kojak,” starring Telly Savalas, premiered on CBS. It ran until 1978.

In 1980, Paul McCartney received a special disk from officials with the “Guinness Book of World Records” for being the best-selling songwriter and recording artist of all time.

In 1989, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor was sentenced to 72 hours in jail for slapping a Beverly Hills police officer. She also was ordered to perform 120 hours of community service at a women’s shelter.

In 1991, “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry died in Santa Monica, California. He was 70.

In 1994, actor Raul Julia died of complications from a stroke in a hospital on Long Island, New York. He was 54.

In 1995, Smashing Pumpkins released their album “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.”

In 2016, singer Bobby Vee died of advanced Alzheimer’s disease outside Minneapolis. He was 73

Today’s Birthdays: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 82. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 79. Actor Kevin Kline is 71. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 64. Actor B.D. Wong is 58. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 39. Singer Monica is 38. Singer-actress Adrienne Bailon of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 35. Rapper Drake is 32. Actress Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 29. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 23. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 15.

