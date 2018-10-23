On Oct. 23, 1941, the Disney film “Dumbo” was released.

In 1950, actor-singer Al Jolson died in San Francisco at the age of 64. He’s probably best known for starring in “The Jazz Singer,” the first talking film.

In 1962, a 12-year-old named Little Stevie Wonder recorded his first single for Motown Records. It was called “Thank You For Loving Me All The Way.”

In 1978, Maybelle Carter, the matriarch of the musical Carter family, died at the age of 69.

In 1984, musician Bob Geldof watched a documentary on the BBC about Ethiopia’s famine. He was so moved he called his friend, Midge Ure, and together they wrote the charity song “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

In 1991, Rodney Crowell issued a statement that he and Rosanne Cash were getting divorced. They had married in 1979.

In 1992, country singer George Strait made his movie debut in “Pure Country,” in which he starred as a country western singer.

In 1995, a Houston jury found Yolanda Saldivar guilty of murdering Tejano (tay-HAH’-no) singing star Selena. She was sentenced to spend at least 30 years in prison.

In 2004, Ashlee Simpson walked off stage after the wrong vocal track was played during her performance on “Saturday Night Live,” which revealed she was lip-synching.

In 2010, singer Katy Perry married comedian Russell Brand at a tiger sanctuary in India. They divorced in 2012.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 75. Director Ang Lee is 64. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 62. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 62. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 59. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 54. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 52. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 52. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 50. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 49. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 46. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 44. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 42. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 42. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 35. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 34. Actress Masiela Lusha (MAH’-see-el-lah LOO’-shah) (“George Lopez”) is 33. Singer Miguel is 33. Actress Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Actress Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ”Prison Break”) is 32. Actress Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 32. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 28. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 25. Actress Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 20.

