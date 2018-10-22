On Oct. 22, 1965, Ernest Tubb was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1966, the Beach Boys’ song “Good Vibrations” was released. At that time, it was the most expensive single ever recorded, costing $40,000 dollars to make.

Also in 1966, “Georgy Girl” opened. It was the first movie in the U.S. to carry a Mature Audiences Only rating.

Also in 1966, “Weird Al” Yankovic took his first accordion lesson.

In 1976, drummer Keith Moon of The Who played in what ended up being his final concert, in Toronto. Moon died less than two years later.

In 1977, singer Kenny Rogers and actress Marianne Gordon from the TV show “Hee Haw” were married.

In 1996, Death Row Records founder Suge (SHUG) Knight was jailed after violating his probation for a 1992 assault.

In 2003, entertainer Liza Minelli filed for divorce from producer David Gest. The previous day, Gest had filed a $10 million lawsuit claiming Minelli beat him during alcoholic rages.

In 2007, Marie Osmond fainted on live television during ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 80. Actor Derek Jacobi is 80. Actor Tony Roberts is 79. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 75. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 73. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 66. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 66. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 62. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 58. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 56. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 54. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 53. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 51. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 50. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 50. Director Spike Jonze is 49. Rapper Tracey Lee is 48. Actress Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 46. Actress Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 45. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 43. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 42. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 37. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 35. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 33. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ”Jerry Maguire”) is 28.

