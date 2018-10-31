On Oct. 31, 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of gangrene and peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix. He was 52.

In 1967, The Stooges played their first concert, at a Halloween party at their house.

In 1970, singer Michelle Phillips of The Mamas and The Papas married actor Dennis Hopper. They divorced after eight days.

In 1986, Pink Floyd guitarist Roger Waters filed suit in London to dissolve Pink Floyd and retain the rights to the name. The other members of the band were granted temporary rights to the name and later full rights.

In 1988, actor John Houseman died at the age of 96 in Malibu, California. He’s probably best known for his work on “The Paper Chase.”

Also in 1988, singer Debbie Gibson held a séance at her Halloween party to contact Liberace (lih-ber-AH’-chee) and Sid Vicious.

In 1991, Joseph Papp, the producer who brought “A Chorus Line” to Broadway, died in New York. He was 70.

In 1993, movie director Federico Fellini died in Rome at age 73.

Also in 1993, actor River Phoenix died after collapsing outside a Los Angeles nightclub. He was 23.

In 1996, Elizabeth Taylor’s divorce from Larry Fortensky was finalized.

In 1997, more than 200 counterfeit tickets were confiscated when Jane’s Addiction reunited for a show in New York. Hundreds of fans were turned away, and refunds were given to legitimate ticketholders.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Lee Grant is 93. Anchorman Dan Rather is 87. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 81. Actor Ron Rifkin (“Alias”) is 80. Actress Sally Kirkland is 77. Actor Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game,” ”V For Vendetta”) is 72. Actress Deidre Hall (“Days Of Our Lives”) is 71. Journalist Jane Pauley is 68. Director Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”) is 57. Drummer Larry Mullen Junior of U2 is 57. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 55. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 55. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 55. Country singer Darryl Worley is 54. Actor Rob Schneider is 54. Actor Mike O’Malley (“Glee”) is 53. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 52. Musician Adam Schelsinger (SHLES’-in-jer) of Fountains of Wayne is 51. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 51. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 48. Reality show host Troy Hartman (“Extreme Survival,” ”No Boundaries”) is 47. Actress Piper Perabo (PEER’-uh-boh) is 42. Keyboardist Tay Strathairn of Dawes is 38. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Pie”) is 38. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 37. Actor Justin Chatwin (“American Gothic”) is 36. Singer-actress Willow Smith is 18.

