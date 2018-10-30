On Oct. 30, 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS. Using fake news bulletins and simulated on-scene reports to portray an invasion by Martians, the broadcast sparked panic among listeners who thought the dramatized events were authentic.

In 1961, Phil Spector’s Philles label released its first single. It was a record by The Crystals: “Oh, Yeah, Maybe Baby” backed with “There’s No Other (Like My Baby).”

In 1964, Roy Orbison was awarded a gold record for “Oh, Pretty Woman.”

In 1967, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones pleaded guilty to drug possession and was sentenced to nine months in jail. He was released pending an appeal.

In 1970, Jim Morrison of The Doors was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $500 for exposing himself in Miami.

In 1972, Elton John did a command performance benefit for Queen Elizabeth.

In 1974, Kathy Silva filed for divorce from Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone after less than six months of marriage.

In 1978, the animated TV movie “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park” aired on NBC.

In 1982, singer Paul Weller announced the breakup of the British band The Jam.

In 1984, Linda Ronstadt made her operatic debut in a production of “La Boheme” in New York.

In 1997, drummer Bill Berry quit R.E.M.

In 2002, Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York. He was 37.

In 2004, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker married former Miss USA Shanna Moakler in Santa Barbara, California. They have since split up.

Today’s Birthdays: Songwriter Eddie Holland of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 79. Singer Grace Slick is 79. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 77. Actor Henry Winkler is 73. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 72. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 71. Actor Harry Hamlin is 67. Actor Charles Martin Smith (“American Graffiti”) is 65. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 64. Actor Kevin Pollak is 61. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 58. Actor Michael Beach (“Soul Food,” ”Third Watch”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 53. Actor Jack Plotnick (“Reno 911!”) is 50. “Cash Cab” host Ben Bailey is 48. Actor Billy Brown (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 48. Actress Nia Long is 48. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY (sh-DAY’-zee) is 42. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal (“Babel,” ”The Motorcycle Diaries”) is 40. Actor Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) is 40. Actress Fiona Dourif (“When We Rise,” ”True Blood”) is 37. Actress Janel (juh-NEHL’) Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 30. Actor Tequan Richmond (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 26.

