On Oct. 29, 1936, singer Hank Snow made his first recordings, “Lonesome Blue Yodel” and “Prisoned Cowboy.”

In 1956, “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast, replacing “The Camel News Caravan.”

In 1964, the “T.A.M.I. Show” was filmed in Santa Monica, California. It featured performances by the Beach Boys, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Lesley Gore, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Rolling Stones and The Supremes.

In 1970, Neil Diamond received a gold record for “Cracklin’ Rosie.”

In 1971, Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia. A similar accident took the life of the band’s bassist, Berry Oakley, the next year.

In 1981, the TV comedy “Gimme A Break,” starring Nell Carter, made its debut on NBC.

In 1983, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” became the longest-running album on the Billboard music charts, with a total of 491 weeks. That record has since been broken.

In 1996, the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans became parents to a son, Christopher Wallace.

Today’s Birthdays: Banjo player Sonny Osborne of The Osborne Brothers is 81. Country singer Lee Clayton is 76. Guitarist Denny Laine (Wings, Moody Blues) is 74. Singer-actress Melba Moore is 73. Guitarist Peter Green (Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac) is 72. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 71. Actress Kate Jackson is 70. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 61. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 57. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 53. Actress Joely Fisher (“Ellen”) is 51. Rapper Paris is 51. Actor Grayson McCouch (mih-KOOCH’) (“Gotham”) is 50. Singer SA Martinez of 311 (three-eleven) is 49. Actress Winona Ryder is 47. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) is 46. Actress Gabrielle Union is 46. Actor Trevor Lissauer (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. Actress Milena Govich (“Law and Order”) is 42. Actor Brendan Fehr (“CSI: Miami,” ”Roswell”) is 41. Actor Ben Foster (“Six Feet Under”) is 38. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 34. Actress India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 25.

