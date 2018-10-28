On Oct. 28, 1939, country performer Bill Monroe joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1950, “The Jack Benny Program” debuted on CBS.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his second appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He sang several songs, including “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog.”

In 1972, the United States Council for World Affairs announced that it adopted The Who song “Join Together” as its theme.

In 1977, the Sex Pistols released their album “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols” in the U.S. It was released in the U.K. four days later.

Also in 1977, Steve Perry joined Journey for their first public concert together, in San Francisco.

In 1986, Marie Osmond married for the second time, record producer Brian Blosil. She had divorced Steve Craig a year earlier.

In 1992, singer Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor was quoted by a British music magazine as saying she was giving up pop music to study opera.

In 1996, actor-comedian Morey Amsterdam died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. He’s best known for playing Buddy Sorrell on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 91. Actress Joan Plowright is 89. Country musician Charlie Daniels is 82. Actress Jane Alexander is 79. Actor Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) is 74. Singer Wayne Fontana of Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders is 73. Actress-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 70. Actress Annie Potts is 66. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 61. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 60. Actor Mark Derwin (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” ”Life With Bonnie”) is 58. Actress Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”) is 56. Actress Lauren Holly is 55. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 55. Actress Jami Gertz is 53. Actor Chris Bauer (“True Blood”) is 52. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 52. Actress Julia Roberts is 51. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 50. Singer Ben Harper is 49. Country singer Brad Paisley is 46. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 44. Actress Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” ”Star Wars” films) is 40. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 40. Singer Brett Dennen is 39. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T’s is 39. Actor Matt Smith (“The Crown,” ”Dr. Who”) is 36. Actress Troian (TROY’-an) Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 31. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 26. Actor Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”) is 20.

