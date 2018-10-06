On Oct. 6, 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of “The Jazz Singer,” starring Al Jolson.

In 1969, a George Harrison song became the A-side of a Beatles single for the first time, when The Beatles released “Something” backed with “Come Together.”

In 1976, Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots received a gold record for the novelty single “Disco Duck.” The single eventually went platinum.

In 1978, Mick Jagger apologized to the Reverend Jesse Jackson for offensive lyrics in the Rolling Stones song “Some Girls,” but he refused to change the words.

In 1980, the Bee Gees sued their manager and PolyGram Records for $200 million, alleging fraud and misrepresentation. The suit was settled out of court.

In 1988, “Dear John,” starring Judd Hirsch, premiered on NBC.

In 1989, actress Bette Davis died of cancer in Paris. She was 81.

In 1990, Garth Brooks joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1991, Elizabeth Taylor married construction worker Larry Fortensky at Michael Jackson’s ranch in California. They later separated.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Britt Ekland is 76. Singer Millie Small is 72. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 69. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 67. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 64. Actress Elisabeth Shue is 55. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 54. Actress Jacqueline Obradors (“NYPD Blue”) is 52. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 52. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 52. Actress Amy Jo Johnson (“Felicity,” ”Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 48. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (YOH’-ihn GRIF’-ith) (“Fantastic Four,” ”Horatio Hornblower”) is 45. Actor Jeremy Sisto (“Law and Order,” ”Six Feet Under”) is 44. Singer Melinda Doolittle (“American Idol”) is 41. Actor Wes Ramsey (“CSI: Miami”) is 41. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 36.

