The Associated Press
 
October 5, 2018 12:00 am
 
On Oct. 5, 1950, the game show “You Bet Your Life” premiered on NBC. Groucho Marx was the host.

In 1959, “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin hit number one on the pop charts.

In 1962, The Beatles’ single “Love Me Do” backed with “P.S. I Love You” was released in Britain. It wasn’t a hit in the U.S. until 1964.

In 1963, “Casper the Friendly Ghost” made its debut on ABC.

In 1968, Cream began its farewell tour of the U.S. in Oakland, California.

In 1988, Smashing Pumpkins played their first show together, at a club in Chicago. They earned $50.

In 1992, former Temptations singer Eddie Kendricks died of lung cancer at an Alabama hospital. He was 52. Kendricks died hours after his doctor announced he had been taken off chemotherapy and had only a few days to live.

In 2007, actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillipe were divorced. They had been married seven years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Glynis Johns (“Mary Poppins”) is 95. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 77. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 75. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 71. Actress Karen Allen is 67. Director Clive Barker is 66. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 64. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life On The Streets”) is 58. Guitarist Dave Dederer (DEE’-der-er) (Presidents of the United States of America) is 54. Actress Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 48. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 44. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 44. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 43. Actress Parminder Nagra (par-MIHN’-da NAH’-grah) (“ER,” ”Bend It Like Beckham”) is 43. Actor Scott Weinger (“Full House”) is 43. Actress Kate Winslet is 43. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 40. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 38. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is 35. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (“Desperate Housewives”) is 24.

