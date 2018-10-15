On Oct. 15, 1951, the sitcom “I Love Lucy,” starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, premiered on CBS. It ran until mid-1957.

In 1955, Buddy Holly opened a show for Elvis Presley in Lubbock, Texas.

Also in 1955, “Grand Ole Opry” made its TV debut on ABC.

In 1959, the crime show “The Untouchables” made its debut on ABC. The program was based on the real-life exploits of Eliot Ness and his squad of Treasury agents.

Advertisement

In 1971, Rick Nelson was booed when he performed new material at an oldies show in New York. It inspired him to write the song “Garden Party.”

In 1976, Ike and Tina Turner split up as a musical act.

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released “Rumours,” one of the best-selling albums of all time.

In 1987, Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia opened a sold-out two-week run of solo shows on Broadway.

In 1996, drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was charged with attacking a tabloid TV cameraman. The photographer was trying to take pictures of Lee and his wife, actress Pamela Anderson Lee, outside a nightclub in suburban Los Angeles.

In 2002, musician Ryan Adams jumped into the audience at a show in Nashville to find a fan who had yelled out a request for “Summer of ’69,” a Bryan Adams song. Ryan Adams gave the fan $30 as a refund and refused to continue the show until the man left.

In 2007, Drew Carey took over as host for “The Price Is Right,” replacing Bob Barker, who hosted the show for more than 35 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz pianist Freddy Cole is 87. Singer Barry McGuire is 83. Actress Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 81. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 76. Actress-director Penny Marshall is 75. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage To India”) is 72. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 72. Singer Tito Jackson is 65. Actor Larry Miller (“The Nutty Professor”) is 65. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” ”Dear John”) is 64. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 59. Actress Tanya Roberts (“That ’70s Show,” ”Charlie’s Angels”) is 59. Drummer Mark Reznicek (REHZ’-nih-chek) (The Toadies) is 56. Singer Eric Benet (beh-NAY’) is 52. Actress Vanessa Marcil (“Las Vegas,” ”Beverly Hills 90210″) is 50. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 49. Actor Dominic West (“The Wire”) is 49. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 49. Singer Ginuwine is 48. Singer Jaci (JAK’-ee) Velasquez is 39. Singer Keyshia Cole is 37. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 26.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.