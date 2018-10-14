On Oct. 14, 1954, director Cecil B. DeMille started filming “The Ten Commandments” in Egypt. The movie featured a cast of more than 25,000.

In 1955, Bill Haley and his Comets, at the height of their fame with “Rock Around the Clock,” played a concert in Lubbock, Texas. The opening act was an unknown singer named Buddy Holly.

In 1964, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts secretly married Shirley Ann Arnold.

In 1971, John Fogerty was sued for allegedly plagiarizing Little Richard’s “Good Golly Miss Molly” for Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Travelin’ Band.” The suit was eventually dropped.

Advertisement

In 1972, singer Joe Cocker was arrested in a drug raid after a concert in Adelaide, Australia. Cocker could have been fined and jailed for two years, but police instead ordered him to leave the country within four hours.

Also in 1972, Michael Jackson had his first solo hit, with “Ben.”

In 1977, singer Bing Crosby died near Madrid, Spain, at age 74.

In 1990, conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein died in New York of lung failure. He was 72. Besides “West Side Story,” Bernstein’s Broadway successes included “On the Town,” ”Wonderful Town” and “Candide.”

In 1996, Madonna gave birth to Lourdes (LOR’-dihs) Maria, her first child.

In 1998, “polka king” Frankie Yankovic died at his home in New Port Richey, Florida, a week after suffering a fall. He was 83.

In 2000, singer Drew Lachey (la-SHAY’) of 98 Degrees married Lea Dellecave in Cincinnati.

In 2009, a man waiting in line for an autograph from singer Leona Lewis in London jumped out of line and punched her in the head.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Melba Montgomery is 81. Singer Cliff Richard is 78. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 72. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” ”B.J. and the Bear”) is 65. Singer Thomas Dolby is 60. Actress Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 55. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum”) is 53. Singer Karyn White is 53. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 52. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” ”Homicide: Life On The Street”) is 48. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 48. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 44. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 43. Singer Usher is 40. TV personality Stacy Keibler (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 39. Actress Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 32. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 31.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.