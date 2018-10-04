Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

October 4, 2018 4:42 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 3, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $10,592,472; $126.29.

2. Ed Sheeran; $9,701,908; $91.96.

3. The Rolling Stones; $8,984,707; $157.15.

4. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,623,724; $115.97.

5. Celine Dion; $4,808,263; $215.30.

6. U2; $4,319,944; $136.31.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

8. Billy Joel; $3,966,806; $123.76.

9. Pink; $3,945,793; $123.20.

10. Kenny Chesney; $2,897,769; $86.92.

11. Justin Timberlake; $2,377,911; $112.43.

12. Roger Waters; $2,246,262; $106.47.

13. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,024,762; $508.73.

14. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

15. André Rieu; $1,732,664; $91.62.

16. Iron Maiden; $1,687,907; $81.33.

17. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,642,272; $97.10.

18. Paul Simon; $1,565,156; $98.82.

19. Britney Spears; $1,552,978; $129.29.

20. Depeche Mode; $1,498,295; $94.93.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

