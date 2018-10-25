Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

October 25, 2018
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 24, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $9,747,235; $116.73.

2. Ed Sheeran; $8,016,172; $91.68.

3. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,643,206; $117.53.

4. U2; $4,855,981; $136.00.

5. Celine Dion; $4,782,217; $221.19.

6. Billy Joel; $4,378,586; $123.60.

7. Helene Fischer; $3,671,517; $81.71.

8. Kenny Chesney; $2,925,526; $87.17.

9. Dead & Company; $2,176,153; $72.50.

10. Justin Timberlake; $2,157,345; $104.84.

11. Roger Waters; $2,055,306; $103.12.

12. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $1,998,097; $508.87.

13. Def Leppard / Journey; $1,808,196; $98.78.

14. Iron Maiden; $1,670,516; $80.27.

15. André Rieu; $1,624,043; $89.56.

16. Britney Spears; $1,552,978; $129.29.

17. Shakira; $1,509,601; $92.97.

18. Luke Bryan; $1,491,571; $68.34.

19. Paul Simon; $1,458,991; $110.42.

20. Harry Styles; $1,420,469; $78.50.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

