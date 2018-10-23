Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Top 20 novels in PBS’ survey of America’s favorites

October 23, 2018 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Here are the most popular novels as voted by readers as part of PBS’ “The Great American Read” initiative and TV series.

1.”To Kill a Mockingbird.”

2.”Outlander” (series).

3.”Harry Potter” (series).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

4.”Pride and Prejudice.”

5.”The Lord of the Rings” (series).

6.”Gone with the Wind.”

7.”Charlotte’s Web.”

8.”Little Women.”

9.”The Chronicles of Narnia” (series).

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

10.”Jane Eyre.”

11.”Anne of Green Gables.”

12.”The Grapes of Wrath.”

13.”A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.”

14.”The Book Thief.”

15.”The Great Gatsby.”

16.”The Help.”

17.”The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”

18.”1984.”

19.”And Then There Were None.”

20.”Atlas Shrugged.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb