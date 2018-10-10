Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

TV academy’s first black chair to step down after 2 years

October 10, 2018 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The TV academy’s first African-American chairman is stepping down after two years.

Hayma Washington told Variety he decided against seeking a second two-year term so he could focus on his work as a producer and promote diversity.

Washington also has served as chief executive officer of the academy, which administers the Emmy Awards.

An academy spokesman said Tuesday that Washington’s replacement will be chosen at upcoming elections for new officers and governors.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Washington was elected in November 2016. He succeeded Bruce Rosenblum, who held the post for five years.

Under Washington, the academy reached a new eight-year contract with the four major networks that air the Emmys in rotation. Viewership hit a record low with last month’s ceremony.

Washington won seven Emmys as an executive producer of “The Amazing Race.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown