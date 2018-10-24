FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed on caution over costs from tariff hikes

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets turned mixed today as traders mulled over the impact of tariffs on corporate America, after big industrial companies admitted that they were facing rising costs.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4 percent as a private survey pointed to a recovery in manufacturing in October. The Shanghai Composite index, which closed more than 2 percent lower on Tuesday, added 0.5 percent today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent and the Kospi in South Korea gave up 0.4 percent. Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.2 percent. Shares were lower across the region apart from in Singapore.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, U.S. indexes fell following a broad-sell off on softening growth in China and fears that tariff hikes are beginning to hurt corporate earnings. The S&P 500 index suffered its fifth-straight loss, dropping 0.6 percent to 2,740.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.5 percent to 25,191.43 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4 percent to 7,437.54. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was 0.8 percent lower at 1,526.59.

OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUIT

Family behind drug company sued over toll of opioids

UNDATED (AP) — A family that owns a drug company is now being sued over the toll of opioid painkillers in one New York county — and that family is likely to be sued by hundreds more.

More than 1,000 lawsuits filed by state and local governments blame drug companies for a crisis of addiction and overdoses across the country. Only a few of them have named as defendants members of the Sackler family, which owns and controls Purdue Pharma.

But a new filing by New York’s Suffolk County asserts that family members participated in billing OxyContin as non-addictive even though they knew that was not the case. The claim lays out more detailed allegations about the involvement of the family, which is a funder of museums around the world, including the Smithsonian, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Tate Modern in London.

The suit says that the family learned in 1999 that OxyContin was being abused but that a Purdue company official later told a congressional investigation that they were unaware of abuses until 2000.

A spokesman says the family has declined to comment.

WILDLIFE AGENCY

Trump taps ex-Monsanto executive to lead wildlife agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is nominating a former executive at agribusiness giant Monsanto to head the Fish and Wildlife Service. Aurelia Skipwith of Indiana is currently deputy assistant Interior secretary for fish, wildlife and parks.

A biologist and lawyer, Skipwith spent more than six years at Monsanto and has worked at the Agriculture Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.

If confirmed by the Senate, Skipwith would be the first African-American to head the wildlife agency, which has 9,000 employees and a $2.8 billion annual budget. The Fish and Wildlife Service has been without a Senate-confirmed director since Trump took office in January 2017.

Chris Saeger, executive director of the liberal, Montana-based Western Values Project, called Skipwith “a darling of corporate special interests” and said her nomination was “business as usual for an administration that has sought to reward its allies at the expense of public lands and wildlife.”

ROUNDUP WEED KILLER-CANCER

Monsanto weed killer ruling is 1st step in long legal battle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With its stock dropping and more lawsuits expected, Monsanto vowed Tuesday to press on with a nationwide legal defense of its best-selling weed killer Roundup after a San Francisco judge upheld a verdict alleging it causes cancer.

Legal experts said the decision will have little value in courtrooms across the country where similar cases are pending, but it will likely lead to more lawsuits. Similar lawsuits doubled from 4,000 to 8,000 after a San Francisco jury awarded groundskeeper DeWayne Johnson $389 million in August.

Monsanto’s lawyers said they will fight Johnson and every other lawsuit in the country alleging that the active ingredient in the world’s most popular herbicide — glyphosate — causes cancer. Johnson’s lawsuit was the first lawsuit to go to trial, and several more appear ready to start early next year.

TARGET-HOLIDAY

Target offers two-day shipping with no minimums for holiday

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will be offering two-day shipping with no minimum purchase this holiday, raising the stakes in the delivery wars during the busiest shopping season of the year.

The offer will start Nov. 1 and end Dec. 22. It’s part of the retailer’s move to bulk up its delivery services for customers as it competes with online leader Amazon.

In March, the Minneapolis-based chain announced two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for shoppers who spend $35 or more.

In January 2017, Walmart began offering two-day shipping for online purchases over $35 on millions of frequently purchased items like household essentials. And with its annual $119 Prime membership, Amazon members can also get free two-day shipping.

FILM-ED CATMULL-RETIRING

Disney animation and Pixar president Ed Catmull to retire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Catmull, the president of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios since 2006, is retiring next year. The Walt Disney Company says the 73-year-old Pixar co-founder will remain in an advisory role through July 2019.

Robert Iger, Disney’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement that Catmull’s impact on the entertainment industry is immeasurable.

Catmull was a pioneer in computer animation and technology in film. George Lucas hired him in 1979 to head Lucasfilm’s computer division. Catmull in 1986 co-founded Pixar with Steve Jobs and John Lasseter. He’s overseen films at Disney from “Frozen” to “Up” and has been recognized multiple times by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for advances in technology and computer graphics.

EARNS-TESLA

Wall Street skeptical of Tesla’s promise to post net profit

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla is showing some promising signs that it will make money as advertised in the third quarter, but Wall Street isn’t buying it.

The electric car and solar panel maker delivered more than 80,000 vehicles from July through September, and Musk told employees late in the quarter that it was close to profitability.

Still, of 15 analysts who follow the company, not one expects Tesla to make money. As a group, they expect a net loss of $173.8 million, or 95 cents per share.

Tesla and Musk have defied odds before. Musk told employees in late September that the company was close to proving naysayers wrong.

DEUTSCHE BANK-EARNS

Deutsche Bank net profit falls 65 pct., to 229 million euros

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank saw net profit fall 65 percent in the third quarter to 229 million euros ($262 million) as revenue from trading stocks and bonds fell.

But CEO Christian Sewing says the bank made progress cutting costs and would be profitable for the full year for the first time since 2014.

Net income was down from 649 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. The bank says that income from fixed-income and stock trading fell 15 percent amid lower client activity.

The bank says it’s on track to meet its targets for cost and staff reductions this year, having shed 2,800 jobs this year to bring headcount to 94,717.

Deutsche Bank has struggled with weak earnings and costs from regulatory and legal fines, settlements and penalties, losing money for three straight calendar years. The bank replaced CEO John Cryan with Sewing in April amid promises to move faster to cut costs and focus the bank’s activities more on its European base rather than compete with U.S. financial institutions on Wall Street.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.