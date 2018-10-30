Listen Live Sports

US government broadcaster to punish workers for Soros report

October 30, 2018 12:08 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s international broadcasting agency says it will discipline employees responsible for a television report on philanthropist George Soros that violated its professional ethics and standards.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media says that those who produced the report would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into “apparent misconduct” and may face disciplinary measures, including firing depending on the results of the probe.

The report on Soros aired in May on Spanish-language Radio Television Marti network, which broadcasts to Cuba.

It described him as a “Jewish multi-millionaire” influencing nations through nongovernment groups. It referenced the conservative organization Judicial Watch as believing he was undermining democracies.

Recently, Soros has been accused without evidence by right-wing commentators and politicians of funding migrants heading to the U.S. from Central America.

This story has been corrected to say the TV Marti report referenced Judicial Watch, not quoted the organization.

