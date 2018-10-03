Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Van Damme son gets probation term in Arizona knife incident

October 3, 2018 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — A son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Francois Van Varenberg was sentenced Wednesday.

Tempe police said Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.

Charges of kidnapping, possession or use of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia were dismissed when Van Varenberg pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Aug. 15.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Van Varenberg is the youngest son of Van Damme, known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor