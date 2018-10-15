Listen Live Sports

Virginia candidate gets celebrity help from her daughter

October 15, 2018 12:33 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia congressional candidate got a little Hollywood help over the weekend from her daughter, Olivia Wilde.

News outlets report the actress known for her role on “House” and her partner, Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, appeared Sunday at a Charlottesville event for Democrat Leslie Cockburn.

The former “60 Minutes” producer is running against Republican Denver Riggleman, a distillery owner and Air Force veteran. The Republican incumbent isn’t seeking re-election. The 5th District stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina line.

Noting their proximity to the site of a deadly white supremacist rally, Wilde said the nation “is watching Virginia and this race.” Sudeikis said he’s never voted in a midterm but he’s among those motivated to get involved.

Meanwhile, Riggleman’s campaign says he toured storm damage.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

