WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended October 7th.

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

3. “Red War: A Mitch Rapp Novel” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria)

4. “A Map of Days” by Ransom Riggs (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

5. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

6. “Juror ?3” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

7. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine Books)

8. “Goodnight Goon” by Michael Rex (G.P. Putnman’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

9. “Blood Communion” by Anne Rice (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

NONFICTION

1. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

2. “Fear: Trump in the white House” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

5. “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton & Company)

6. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

7. “The Happy Cookbook” by Steve Doocy (William Morrow & Company)

8. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Together” by The Hubb Community Kitchen (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow & Company)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

2. “The Christmas Scorpion” by Lee Child (Delacorte Press)

3. “Red War” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Penguin)

5. “Consumed” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

6. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine Books)

7. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

8. “Not Until You” by Corinne Michaels (Corinne Michaels)

9. “Uncompromising Honor” by David Weber (David Weber)

10. “Juror ?3” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Shop of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

2. “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton & Company)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Fear: Trump in the White House” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Write and Grow Rich” by Alinka Rutkowska (Alinka Rutkowska)

7. “Full Disclosure” by Stormy Daniels (St. Martin’s)

8. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Life Hacks” by Keith Bradford (Adams Media)

10. “Al Superpowers” by Kai-Fu Lee (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

