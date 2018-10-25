Listen Live Sports

WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

October 25, 2018 4:38 pm
 
Best-Selling Books Week Ended October 21st.

FICTION

1. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “Dork Diaries 13: Tales From a Not-So-Happy Birthday” by Rachel Renée Russell (Aladdin Paperbacks)

4. “Ambush” by James Patterson & James O. Born (Little, Brown)

5. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

6. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

7. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford (G.P. Putmans’ Sons)

9. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

10. “Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel” by Val Emmich w/ Levenson, Pasek, Paul (Poppy Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

2. “Killing the SS” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Shade” by Pete Souza (Little Brown)

5. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Random House)

6. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. “The Happy Cookbook” by Steve and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow)

8. “Fear: Trump in the White House” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery Publishing)

10. “This Will Only Hurt a Little” Busy Philipps (Touchstone)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. “Desperate Measures” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford (G.P. Putmans’ Sons)

4. “Dear Jane” by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan)

5. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Penguin Publishing)

7. “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg (Random House)

8. “The Christmas Scorpion” by Lee Child (Delacorte Press)

9. “Ensnared” by J.S. Scott (Montlake Romance)

10. “The Consuming Fire” by John Scalzi (Tor Books)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. “The Dubrow Diet” by Heather and Terry Dubrow (Ghost Mountain Books)

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking (Bantam)

6. “Killing the SS” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt)

7. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

8. “This Will Only Hurt a Little” Busy Philipps (Touchstone)

9. “Ego Is the Enemy” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

10. “The Books That Changed My Life” by Bethanne Patrick (Regan Arts)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

