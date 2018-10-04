Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Wrapping ‘Avengers 4,’ Chris Evans hangs up Cap’s shield

October 4, 2018 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America.

Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on “Avengers 4” was an “emotional day.” The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it “has been an honor.”

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three “Captain America” films, including 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” as well as numerous team-up films.

The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role. Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that wanted to “get off the train before they push you off.”

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“Avengers 4” is slated to open in May next year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor