19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

November 22, 2018 3:09 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in Rhode Island, a 19-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Archie is leaving the stage.

Festival Ballet Providence announced this week that its beloved “Nutcracker” dog is retiring.

The ballet says Archie achieved stardom in his annual romp across the Providence Performing Arts Center stage and is ready for the next chapter.

Misha Djuric (JUHR’-itch), the ballet’s artistic director and Archie’s owner, says Archie is “settling down to a life of luxury and long naps on pillows.”

The ballet is holding auditions for the next “Nutcracker” dog. Auditions will take place at the Festival Ballet Providence studios on Hope Street in Providence on Dec. 2.

The ballet says it’s looking for a pup with an elegant prance, regal coat of fur and charming smile.

