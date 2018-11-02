Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

2 convicted of homophobic attack that killed German musician

November 6, 2018 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Berlin has convicted two men of killing a German pop musician in an apparent homophobic attack.

A regional court in the German capital on Tuesday found the Polish defendants guilty of manslaughter and serious sexual assault in the death of 47-year-old Jim Reeves.

The defendants claimed to have been drunk during the February 2016 attack in a Berlin hostel. Judges said they brutally beat Reeves and repeatedly impaled him with a chair leg.

Reeves died of multiple internal injuries.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

German news agency dpa quoted judges saying the attack expressed the men’s “degrading, homophobic feelings.”

The defendants, who are 31- and 24-years-old, were sentenced to 14 and 13 years imprisonment, respectively. Their names weren’t released due to German privacy rules.

Reeves had a number of dance hits in Germany in the 1990s.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history