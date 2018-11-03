Listen Live Sports

3 cheetah cubs make public debut at German zoo

November 9, 2018 12:06 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Three cheetah cubs have made their public debut at a zoo in the German city of Muenster, just over a month after they were born.

Mother Isantya kept a close watch on the three female cubs as they took their first steps in their outside enclosure on Friday.

The cubs were born on Oct. 4. They are the first offspring of Isantya, who moved to Muenster from Paignton, England last year. Father Jabari, who arrived from Salzburg in 2011, already has several young.

