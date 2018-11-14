Listen Live Sports

Aerosmith’s Perry tweets ‘doing well’ after hospitalization

November 14, 2018 9:55 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Perry is feeling the love from fans after he was hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

The Aerosmith guitarist on Tuesday tweeted: “Doing well, thanks for the love and support.”

Perry’s publicists said in a statement that the 68-year-old felt short of breath after the Saturday performance at Madison Square Garden. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

The statement said Perry is expected to return to the road this month.

Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

