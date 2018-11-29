Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alexa hooks up with Big Mouth Billy Bass

November 29, 2018 7:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Kitsch and high-tech are linking up just in time for Christmas.

Big Mouth Billy Bass is programmed to respond to Alexa voice commands through a compatible Amazon Echo device. That means the singing and talking fish will lip synch to Alexa’s responses and will dance to songs from Amazon music. When it’s first plugged in, it will respond “Woo-hoo, that feels good!”

Gemmy Industries product development vice president Steven Harris says “this is not your father’s Big Mouth Billy Bass.” But like the original, it includes the song “Fishin’ Time” and can be mounted on the wall or on an easel.

Big Mouth Billy Bass was first sold in 1999. A developer first connected it to Alexa in 2016.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The new version will be released Saturday for $39.99.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor