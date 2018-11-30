AM Prep-Today in Entertainment History

On Nov. 30, 1965, the state of Colorado declared “Rolling Stones Day,” in honor of the Stones concert in Denver.

In 1969, Simon and Garfunkel’s first TV special was broadcast in the U.S.

In 1974, singers-songwriters Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson were married.

In 1977, David Bowie sang a duet of “Little Drummer Boy” with Bing Crosby on his Christmas special.

In 1988, LL Cool J performed the first rap concert in Africa, in Ivory Coast.

In 1996, entertainer Tiny Tim died after performing his signature song, “Tiptoe Thru The Tulips,” at a benefit concert in Minneapolis. Reports put his age at either 64 or 66.

In 2000, Loverboy bassist Scott Smith was washed off his boat about four miles off the coast of San Francisco. His body was never found.

In 2004, Ken Jennings lost on “Jeopardy!” after winning 74 times and $2.5 million.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 81. Director Ridley Scott is 81. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 73. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 66. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 65. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 64. Singer Billy Idol is 63. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 61. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 61. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 55. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 53. Actress DJ Steve Aoki is 41. Singer Clay Aiken is 40. Actress Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 36. Actress Kaley Cuoco (KWOH’-koh) (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 33. Model Chrissy Teigen (TY’-gen) is 33.

