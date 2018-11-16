Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

November 16, 2018 2:55 am
 
Japan’s Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako greeted guests at the autumn garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden. Akihito has said he will abdicate next year.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, dancers in traditional dress waited for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, for an Asia-Pacific summit. Leaders also met during a Southeast Asian summit in Singapore.

Farmers tended paddy fields just a few weeks ahead of harvesting in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, and couples took wedding photos near autumn-colored trees at a park in Tokyo.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

