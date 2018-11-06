Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Assault charge dropped against Atlanta rapper T.I.

November 6, 2018 5:26 pm
 
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a simple assault charge against rapper T.I. but are moving ahead with charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct stemming from his May arrest outside his Atlanta-area home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports T.I. faces the misdemeanor charges in Henry County court.

Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland said at the time that T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, had lost his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in the neighborhood. According to the police report, T.I. was eventually allowed inside but walked back to the guard, demanding his name. Police were called and T.I. was arrested but later released on bond.

T.I.’s attorney Steve Sadow has said the accusations were “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”

A jury trial is set for Feb. 4.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Entertainment News

The Associated Press

