Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Ball Circus’ sculpture from NY mall listed on Craigslist

November 3, 2018 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A sculpture by a well-known artist that in its prime featured colored balls traveling through loops and ringing bells is being sold on Craigslist decades after it went missing from an upstate New York mall.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that the Electric Ball Circus by audiokinetic artist George Rhoads is listed on the site with a minimum price of $3,500.

The ball machine sculpture was a fixture at the Long Ridge Mall in the Rochester suburb of Greece. It disappeared in the 1990s when the mall merged with Greece Towne Mall to form the Mall at Greece Ridge.

Collectibles dealer Dave Nuciola bought the damaged sculpture in 2009 from a man who’d rescued it from a trash heap. Nuciola is now selling it on Craigslist.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad