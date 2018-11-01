Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Batman,’ ‘Star Trek’ TV collectibles to be auctioned

November 1, 2018 1:57 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A longtime TV memorabilia collector is putting props and costumes from “Batman,” ”Star Trek” and other shows up for auction.

James Comisar said 400 items from his collection will be for sale. That includes the Riddler’s green jacket from the first episode of “Batman” and a protective glass “bat shield” from the camp 1960s series.

Also going on the block are the egg-shaped spaceship from “Mork & Mindy,” a bag of Walter White-concocted fake drugs from “Breaking Bad” and a stalking costume worn by the title serial killer in “Dexter.”

More than 50 lots of “Star Trek” costumes, sketches, jewelry and correspondence acquired from series costume designer William Ware Theiss will be part of the sale. Among them is the toga worn by William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk in a kissing scene with Nichelle Nichols’ Lt. Uhura.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Comisar said he has been collecting TV-related items for 30 years and hopes to see a museum built to house the items and honor television history. The memorabilia is stored in a climate-, light- and humidity-controlled warehouse.

With the industry slow to support his dream, Comisar said he decided to “share amazing pieces with collectors and fans who have always valued these shows” and care for them properly.

Prop Store, a film and TV memorabilia company, is hosting the auction on Dec. 1 at its Southern California facility. Items can be viewed online and bids placed on auction day by phone or on the Prop Store website.

___

Online:

Prop Store – Ultimate Movie Collectables

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad