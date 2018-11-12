Listen Live Sports

Best-seller Sarah Dessen has new book, new publisher

November 12, 2018 9:12 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Dessen, one of the country’s most popular authors for teenagers, has a new publisher.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Monday that it will release Dessen’s “The Rest of the Story” on June 4. Dessen, whose many best-sellers include “Saint Anything” and “The Moon and More,” was previously published by Penguin Random House. HarperCollins is describing the new novel as a “big-hearted, sweeping” narrative of a girl reconnecting with family members she hasn’t seen in years. Financial terms for her deal with HarperCollins weren’t disclosed.

In 2017, Dessen received the American Library Association’s Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime achievement. “This Lullaby,” ”The Truth about Forever” and “Just Listen” are among her other books.

