Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cavalli to grow design unit with luxury project in Bahrain

November 28, 2018 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — The Roberto Cavalli fashion house is looking for future growth in the home decor and furniture sector, with a new project furnishing a luxury residential building in Bahrain.

CEO Gian Giacomo Ferraris said Wednesday that revenues from home furnishings sales have increased to 8 percent from 6 percent in 2016, when the Clessidra private equity fund bought a 89.6-percent stake from founder Roberto Cavalli, who retains the rest. Cavalli’s 2017 revenues were 152 million euros.

Fashion houses like Cavalli, Armani, Fendi and Versace are leaders in home décor, with residential projects in luxury locations around the world.

Cavalli will completely furnish 247 apartments in the Waterbay luxury high-rise by the Bin Faqeeh Real Estate Investment Company. The waterfront units go on sale in January, ranging up to 2.2 million euros.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia