Chancellor sorry for media storm over porn star visit

November 13, 2018 6:21 pm
 
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is apologizing for the attention he generated by inviting a porn star to speak on campus.

Chancellor Joe Gow invited adult film actress Nina Hartley to appear on campus on Nov. 1. She spoke about female empowerment, sexual consent and how porn is a safe, consensual fantasy. The university paid her $5,000 out of student fees.

The La Crosse Tribune reports Gow issued a statement saying he’s sorry for the “sensationalistic media attention” the visit created. He says Hartley’s profession overwhelmed her message and he was naive about that possibility.

He says he’ll personally reimburse the university for Hartley’s $5,000 fee and will invite to the school a speaker from Fight the New Drug, a nonprofit anti-porn organization.

