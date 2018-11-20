Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Children: Mom who died on cruise was nervous about trip

November 20, 2018 8:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Two children of a 52-year-old Alabama woman who died on a cruise from Florida to Aruba say she was nervous about taking the trip.

Timothy Tenorio told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that his mother, Almarosa Tenorio, told him when she said goodbye that it might be the last time she hugged him.

His sister Andrea Smith said their mother “did not want to go” on the Princess Cruises trip with her husband, Leo Tenorio. They said Leo Tenorio told them the couple were going to work on their relationship during the trip.

Local authorities in Aruba said Leo Tenorio was questioned but is not a suspect.

Advertisement

The Santa Clarita, California-based cruise line said in a statement Monday that the case remains an active investigation by the FBI. Almarosa Tenorio died on Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference