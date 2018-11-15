Listen Live Sports

Christina Aguilera denied song with band at New Orleans bar

November 15, 2018 11:04 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pop star Christina Aguilera says a band at a New Orleans bar denied her a turn on the mic the night before she performed in the city.

News outlets report Aguilera went to Cafe Negril the day before her Nov. 9 tour stop for her latest album, “Liberation.” The multi-Grammy Award winner spent hours on the dance floor before offering to sing with the bar’s Thursday night act, Claude Bryant and The AllStars.

Aguilera recounted the awkward rejection while on stage at the Saenger Theatre.

Bryant tells WGNO-TV he didn’t recognize Aguilera wearing a baseball hat and a jersey, and instead asked if she wanted to dance. Bryant says he wants Aguilera to return and sing “Lady Marmalade,” but really she can sing anything she wants with him.

Information from: WGNO-TV, http://abc26.com

