Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Correction: Aretha Franklin-Detroit Mansion story

November 30, 2018 9:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — In a story Nov. 27 about the purchase of the late singer Aretha Franklin’s mansion, The Associated Press erroneously reported the home’s square footage. It is 6,200 square feet, not 5,600.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Developer plans to update home previously owned by Franklin

A real estate developer who recently bought the Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin plans to renovate the home.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

DETROIT (AP) — A real estate developer who recently bought the Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin plans to renovate the home.

Anthony Kellum, president of Michigan-based Kellum Mortgage, announced Tuesday that he purchased the 6,200-square-foot (1,890-meter) brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club that fetched $300,000 last month.

Kellum says he plans to update the home built in 1927. He says it has been vacant for 10 years and requires “major renovations to restore its original beauty.”

The Detroit News reports Franklin bought the home in 1993 but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin’s 4,148-square-foot (385-square-meter) Colonial-style house in suburban Detroit’s Bloomfield Township still is listed for $800,000.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor