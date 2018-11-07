Listen Live Sports

Elaborate preparations in UK to mark Armistice Day centenary

November 7, 2018 11:37 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Elaborate preparations are underway in Britain ahead of ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Armistice Day will be commemorated Sunday in Britain with a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph in London that will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

Special tributes to fallen and injured servicemen will also include a Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The field is being filled with small crosses, often topped with photographs of a serviceman who died in the 1914-1918 war.

A separate display at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London will feature 72,396 individually shaped, shrouded figures. Each represents a British and Commonwealth serviceman killed fighting in the Somme area of France.

The ambitious display is the work of British artist Rob Heard.

