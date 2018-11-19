Listen Live Sports

Elevator in Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors before rescue

November 19, 2018 10:54 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — People rescued from a trapped elevator in one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers later learned they had dropped 84 floors.

The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that six people, including a pregnant woman, got into the elevator early Friday after leaving a restaurant on the 95th floor of the 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly the John Hancock Center. They heard noises and experienced a faster and bumpier than expected ride.

One of several cables holding the elevator broke and the car fell rapidly, landing somewhere near the 11th floor.

Firefighters broke through a wall more than 10 stories above ground from a parking garage to reach the people who were trapped inside.

The elevator and two others will be closed until repairs are made and officials figure out what happened.

