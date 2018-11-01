Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fox’s Earhardt gets heat for comment on Trump and press

November 1, 2018 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Ainsley Earhardt says President Trump is suggesting that if the press doesn’t want to be called an enemy of the people, it should report the news the way he wants it.

The “Fox & Friends” host said Thursday that it had to be frustrating for the president to see reporters misconstrue what he’s saying.

The host of Trump’s favorite morning show made her remarks during a segment about a Trump interview with Axios, where the president said his attacks against the press represent his only way of fighting back.

Earhardt’s comments drew a swift response from critics. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called them stunning. He says that sort of attitude toward the press is what happens in totalitarian regimes and dictatorships.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad