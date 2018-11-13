Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019 for final season

November 13, 2018 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones” finally has a date with destiny.

HBO said Tuesday that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run.

The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows.

A video touting the show’s return next year included clips from seasons past showing both living and dead competitors for the crown of Westeros but didn’t give a taste of the final episodes.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

HBO isn’t getting out of the “Game of Thrones” business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated