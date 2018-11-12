Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Gaultier is latest fashion designer to stop using fur

November 12, 2018 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Parisian couturier Jean Paul Gaultier has become the latest fashion designer to shun the use of fur in his designs.

In a Canal+ interview that was aired over the weekend, Gaultier announced he would go fur-free “to get to a side of creativity that will not hurt, since the way animals are killed is absolutely deplorable.”

The decision follows similar moves in recent years by Gucci, Burberry, Tom Ford, Versace and Maison Margiela, among others, as key players in the industry turn their back on fur.

The France-based Brigitte Bardot Foundation welcomed the announcement saying that it was “incomprehensible” that Gaultier used fur made from “so much animal suffering.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gaultier stopped making ready-to-wear clothes in 2014. Since then he has concentrated on high-priced and fur-heavy haute couture designs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation